Precinct commander meet-and-greet held at Bacon Park Community Center

A meeting for Bacon Park community members to get to know their new Metro Police Precinct Commander was held Monday evening.

Lt. Torrance Garvin, who used to work with the Downtown Precinct, is the new commander of the Whitefield Precinct. The brand-new building just opened last month.

Monday, Lt. Garvin told us he hopes the meet and greet helps bridge the gap between the community and police.

"We need all the support that we can get from them. And we're also letting them know that we are reachable. We serve the community. We are in the community with them. We want them to know that if they see an officer riding down the street, that officer will stop. That officer will talk to them. That officer is available 24/7. We have units running 24/7,” said Lt. Garvin.

Whitefield is Metro's 6th precinct. It is staffed by six sergeants, four corporals and 16 patrol officers.

