Armstrong To Host NCAA Regional in Softball

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Armstrong State University softball squad will be the No. 3 seed in the 2017 NCAA Division II Softball Championships and will host one of two Southeast Sub-Regionals this week, announced today by the NCAA selection committee.

The Pirates (30-11) will be making their 15th NCAA appearance in the last 17 seasons and will host second-seeded Carson-Newman (43-11) out of the South Atlantic Conference, sixth-seeded Young Harris (42-12) out of the Peach Belt Conference and seventh-seeded and No. 8-ranked Pfeiffer (44-6) out of Conference Carolinas for the second of two Southeast Regionals. Top-seeded and No. 3-ranked North Georgia (44-10) will host the other Southeast Regional, with No. 4 seed Limestone (43-11), No. 5-seed Lenoir-Rhyne (46-11) and No. 8-seed North Greenville (35-17) also making the field.

Play begins on Thursday, May 11, with the host Pirates facing Young Harris at Noon, followed by the Carson-Newman taking on Pfeiffer at 2:30 p.m. Armstrong State and Young Harris met in a PBC regular season doubleheader back on March 4th in Young Harris, with the Pirates winning both contests. Carson-Newman and Pfeiffer did not meet during the regular season this year.

Friday, the two winners from Thursday's games will meet at 11 a.m., with the two losers from Thursday meeting in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. The loser of the first game on Friday and the winner of the second game will meet in another elimination game at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday's championship game will be at 1:00 p.m., with a game to follow if the one-loss team wins.

The winner of the sub-regional will meet the winner of Southeast Regional #1 in the NCAA Southeast Super Regional on May 18-19 at the highest remaining seed.

Click here to view the complete list of selections to the 2017 NCAA DII Softball Championships.

The winner of the NCAA Southeast Regional will advance to the 2017 NCAA DII Softball Championship finals in Salem, Va., on May 25-29.

(From Armstrong State University Athletics)