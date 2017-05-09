Georgia wildfire: hot, dry conditions vexing to firefighters

A suspected armed robber is dead after being shot by a store worker in Lyons. The police chief said the man came into T-Bird’s Liquor Store on State Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
A mobile home in Bluffton is now a total loss after catching fire Monday afternoon.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week continues through Saturday, May, 13. Tuesday’s task, “Assemble disaster supplies.”More >>
The bill to fix South Carolina roads by raising the gas tax and charging motorists other fees has again cleared the Senate.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
