I-95 SB down to 1 lane near mile marker 104 just south of Jimmy Deloach Pkwy due to crash

A two-vehicle wreck has Interstate 95 South down to one lane near mile marker 104 just south of the Jimmy Deloach Parkway.

Metro police say one of the vehicles involved went off the road and into the wood line. One woman was entrapped and has been freed from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital by Southside EMS and is expected to be OK. Only minor injuries were reported.

I-95 southbound is down to one lane with traffic backed up and moving slowly.

Lane closure on I-95 south bound between miles 104-106. One lane closed due to accident. Please avoid the area. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) May 9, 2017

Officials say they hope to have the crash cleared soon. Delays can be expected.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, Savannah Fire and Southside Fire/EMS all responded.

