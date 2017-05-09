I-95 SB down to 1 lane near mile marker 104 just south of Jimmy Deloach Pkwy due to crash

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested former Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson after he was accused of sexual assaulting a student.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
A suspected armed robber is dead after being shot by a store worker in Lyons. The police chief said the man came into T-Bird's Liquor Store on State Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
A mobile home in Bluffton is now a total loss after catching fire Monday afternoon.
