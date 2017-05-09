Tybee PD locates missing 43-year-old woman - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tybee PD locates missing 43-year-old woman

The Tybee Island Police Department says they have located a missing person.

Officials say 43-year-old Tracey Hunnicutt was was located Tuesday in Savannah and is now back with her family.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search for Hunnicutt.

