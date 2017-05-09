Tybee PD searching for missing 43-year-old woman - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tybee PD searching for missing 43-year-old woman

Tracey Hunnicutt (Source: Tybee Island Police Department/Facebook) Tracey Hunnicutt (Source: Tybee Island Police Department/Facebook)
(Source: TIPD) (Source: TIPD)
(Source: TIPD) (Source: TIPD)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a missing person.

Officials say 43-year-old Tracey Hunnicutt was last seen on the evening of May 4 at the Sandcastle Inn where she was picked up by a taxi and dropped off at the Grey Hound Station in Savannah.

Police say she has a tattoo of a sword on her left chest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tracey Hunnicutt, please contact Capt. Hayes at 912-472-5083. 

