Tybee PD searching for missing 43-year-old woman

The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a missing person.

Officials say 43-year-old Tracey Hunnicutt was last seen on the evening of May 4 at the Sandcastle Inn where she was picked up by a taxi and dropped off at the Grey Hound Station in Savannah.

Police say she has a tattoo of a sword on her left chest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tracey Hunnicutt, please contact Capt. Hayes at 912-472-5083.

