WTOC Investigates: Lowcountry on Fire

The state of South Carolina ranks in the top 10 states for fire fatalities, but Lowcountry firefighters say there is a solution to saving lives: installing home sprinkler systems.

Now they are turning up the heat on this controversial issue.

It’s a sight that’s all too familiar in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

“I’ve dedicated 20 years of my life to fire service,” said Burton Fire District’s Daniel Byrne. “I’ve seen a lot. And unfortunately, every death I go to that’s fire related, I know that did not have to happen.”

Per the National Fire Protection Association, 85 percent of all fire deaths in the United States happen where most people feel they are the safest, at home. Materials in homes burn faster and stronger than ever before.

“That’s something that families today really need to understand. This isn’t your grandparents’ fire anymore,” Byrne said. “By the time that the fire truck arrives in front of your house, the odds are against us being able to help your family if you’re still inside. The odds are against us being able to save much of your home. It’s not a matter of will--the will for the firefighter is always there. It’s our ability to do so.”

It’s a fight against time, but firefighters say you can do something to combat the clock and keep you and your family safe. That’s why they are calling for fire sprinkler systems to be installed in every Lowcountry home they serve.

“Unfortunately, I have never seen an active sprinkler system in a residential home as far as fires go,” said South Carolina Firefighter’s Association Life Safety Education Section President Lee Levesque. “I’ve also seen far too many folks who’ve perished in those home fires where a sprinkler system would have absolutely made a difference. Fire impacts more than those who have the fire in their home.”

Here with the help of the Bluffton Fire Department, they are going to be lighting these two rooms on fire. Both have smoke detectors, but only one has a sprinkler system inside. Check out what happens when they both go up in flames.

From the spark of a single match, that’s all it takes to set these rooms ablaze. In about 30 seconds the smoke alarms activate in both rooms but check out the difference.

Within 90 seconds the sprinkler activates in one room, extinguishing the flames. The other room reaches what’s called “flashover”, when it is consumed by fire. It happened in about three minutes.

“Sprinkler systems to the fire service is very much akin to a cure for cancer to the medical profession,” Byrne said. “If we would have universally accepted fire codes and application of sprinkler systems in buildings, we would eradicate fire deaths from this country.”

Fire sprinklers are built in as part of the International Residential Code that serves as a national model for states that is adopted every three years. But the reason you don’t see them in every Lowcountry home:

“Every year since that addition has been put in at the national level, South Carolina has opted to pull that out before we adopted the code,” Levesque said. “And yet we still live in one of the deadliest places on our planet for residential fires.”

Which means that sprinkler systems are NOT required in one- and two-family dwellings. And local governments can NOT adopt ordinances to require them in new construction. It’s up to the state.

So the choice is for homeowners to decide whether or not this feature should be in their home.

“We fight the Hollywood put out and the general consensus or general thought that more damage can be done by those systems than good,” Levesque said. “And that is absolutely not the case.”

Along with fires, they’re fighting myths surrounding home sprinkler systems.

The first: sprinklers will flood homes when they are activated. These systems are turned on by heat, only when your home reaches a certain temperature. Activating only the amount of sprinkler heads needed to contain and nearly put out flames.

“When we do go for a fire that the sprinkler system has activated, while there is some water damage, it typically the fire is put out by one sprinkler head,” said Hilton Head Fire Marshal Joheida Fister. “There’s very little smoke damage. There’s very little fire damage.”

Each sprinkler head only holds four to eight gallons of water, compare that to 300 gallons that will be pumped into your home coming from the hose off the fire truck.

“And the difference between moving back into a home post-fire with a sprinkler versus without a sprinkler can be an average of a day with a sprinkler system to dry stuff out to never moving back to a single room that catches fire without a sprinkler system,” Levesque said.

Looking at the bottom line, the cost is another myth the fire service says they continue to fight.

According to the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association, the average cost of installing sprinklers in a home ranges from about $1.50 to $2.05 per square foot. The cost to maintain the system is about $5.50 per month on a 1,000-square foot South Carolina house for 30 years, the length of a typical home mortgage.

Many times, this feature isn’t even offered as an option for homeowners.

“Contractors don’t want that,” Levesque said. “They can sell a residential yard sprinkler, but not a residential fire sprinkler. We, as a society, need to stand up and enough is enough. It’s time to save lives and not worry about grass.”

“You don’t get to decide here in South Carolina or Beaufort County if you’re going to have hurricane strapping to your roof,” Byrne said. “It’s time for sprinkler systems and technology has reached that point that that should also just be a general accepted safety device put inside your home.”

Firefighters say seeing is believing, and demos like the one in Bluffton are helping to fuel this change.

“We came over just to see a cool fire and I’m leaving thinking, gosh, this could really save my kids and give us the time we need to get out, and not just get out, but save our house,” said Tom Thomas.

“I feel like as a family, we don’t have a great escape plan and having a system like this could really help me sleep better,” said Felicia Roth.

That’s exactly the reaction fire service wants homeowners to have. They say these systems are lifesaving devices and safety shouldn’t have to be a choice.

“People wearing their seatbelts, having airbags in their cars, even you know smoke detectors have come a long way,” Fister said. “It’s just a mindset change that people have to really get to the point where this becomes the norm.”

“Everybody, stand up and say enough is enough,” Levesque said. “Let us be safe where we live, where we expect to be safe.”

The state of South Carolina is on track to be number one again for fire deaths in 2017. As of the end of last month, the state has already reported 45 fire fatalities, nearly double what it was at this time last year.

Don't miss Macey Lauren's piece on THE News at 5 and 6 p.m. She will also be holding a LIVE question and answer session following the airing of this piece. She will have firefighters on hand to answer all of your questions. Make sure to tune in on WTOC-TV's Facebook page at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.