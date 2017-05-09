New date for Tiny House fundraiser

Same time, same place, same people, different day. This event was scheduled for last week but had to be postponed due to bad weather.

Service Brewing and Judge Realty are hosting "Tiny House, Big Heart" Thursday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ships of the Sea Museum, located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401.

Ten dollars gets you in the door, a door prize ticket, a Service Brewing beer ticket and more.

Proceeds benefit Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless - CSAH - Tiny House, Big Heart program for homeless veterans.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Donations can be mailed to CSAH, 761 Wheaton St, Savannah GA 31412. Checks are asked to be made payable to CSAH Tiny House Project with a memo of “Tiny House Big Heart”.

