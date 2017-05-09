Savannah-area musician wins big at Indie Music Channel Awards

If you've been around the local music scene at all then you may have heard of Thomas Claxton.

He’s been playing gigs around Savannah for more than 15 years now, after starting his musical career as a junior in high school. He often plays

covers for other bands when performing locally, but is also concentrating on his own original music these days.

“I always say it’s rock and roll with an acoustic edge,” said Claxton when describing his own style. Recently, Claxton took his place on a much bigger stage - the red carpet of the World Famous Troubadour in Hollywood after being nominated for seven Indie Music Channel Awards.

“It was really kind of a shock and then next thing I know, I go to the awards, and they are calling my name out for three of them. It was a cool moment,” said Claxton.

Claxton took home Best Rock Artist and Best Alternative Artist for his original tune “Maybe I’m Crazy” and also won Best Rock Recording for “I Didn’t Ask for This," another original.

Back home at Dadd’s Production Studio in Garden City, he and producer Eric Winbush have been working on Claxton’s third album entitled “Age of Propaganda."

“I can see him going for it full tilt,” says Winbush. “He’s not letting anything get in his way. Everything he needs to do, he will do. He’s that kind of artist now. He has definitely moved to another level.”

That hard work and Claxton’s powerful voice are definitely getting noticed in other places than just his home - something he hopes will help take him to the next level.

“To to be acknowledged in that group with people all around the world is definitely a boost. It’s something to add to your resume. It’s an award that you won. Nobody takes that from you. It’s a cool experience. It’s a step in the right direction for more stuff in the future,” says Claxton.

Claxton will be playing at the Hard Rock Café in Miami this Friday before heading off on an East Coast tour with April Henry.

