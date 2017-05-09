Brian Harman eyes strong weekend at TPC Sawgrass coming off Wells Fargo Championship win

The PGA Tour is down south to what some call “The 5th major" at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, FL.

The Players Championship will get underway on Thursday with practice rounds starting on Tuesday.

Savannah native Brian Harman is the player everyone wants to shake hands with as he was out on the range, just two days removed from winning the Wells Fargo Championship.

Many of golf’s storylines revolve around who has the hot hand right now. It was Jason Day last year and before that, it was Jordan Spieth.

Right now it’s the world’s top-ranked player, Dustin Johnson, who many thought might go into a three-man playoff with Harman on Sunday in North Carolina, but a 28-foot putt for birdie on the last hole changed all of that.

"Those guys are on top of the world right now," Harman told WTOC. "Dustin is the best player in the world. He’s won three of four straight starts. Won the US Open last year. He’s tough. The guy shot three of four over the second day and lost the golf tournament by a shot. They can play, everybody can play. It’s just the little things, who can stay in there to the end."

Harman now ranks ninth in the current FedEx Cup Standings. This tournament and this course is a place that he says suits his game. It was just two years ago he was playing in one of the final pairings on Sunday.

In football, we know all about the star quarterback, but rarely the work of his offensive line. In golf, we have a similar situation. We hear about the player that wins each week on the PGA Tour, but what about his caddy?

They are the unsung heroes on a golf course, the guys that are expected to know each hole and each shot like the back of their hands, and are supposed to keep a player true to the game plan. Oh, and also carry the bag.

In Harman's case, that is former Georgia Southern player and now caddy Scott Tway. Tway has been on the bag for Savannah’s Brian Harman for year’s.

On Sunday it was a career defining moment for Harman, but also Tway who they call “Big Country.” He recalls the 72nd hole on the range.

“Well, you want him to want to go for it," Tway said. "That’s the kind of attitude that you need to have if you're going to win. I was going through the same thing, so we were feeling the same thing. So I’m excited for him, excited for me and for both of us to come together in the high five. It was fun, it was a rush.”

"I didn’t know how it was going to happen on Sunday," Harman said. "But I had a good feeling that something was going to happen, and I get those feelings sometimes, and sometimes you feel like nothing good is going to happen. It’s about putting yourself in those positions to be successful.”

The name Tway carries some weight in the game of golf. Scott is the younger brother of Bob Tway, now playing on the senior tour, and his cousin Kevin had a top-five finish last week at the Well Fargo playing against Harman.

