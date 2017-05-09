Burton firefighters rescue woman trapped inside car on Bruce K Smalls Drive

Burton firefighters rescued a trapped driver who was involved in a single-vehicle wreck late Tuesday morning on Bruce K Smalls Drive, just before Perryclear Drive.

Officials say just before 11:30 a.m., the District responded to the scene when the driver called 911 to say she was trapped inside her vehicle, which had rolled over. She was confused as to her location so firefighters had to search the area to find the wreck. When they found her, they determined her car had hit a tree and rolled over on its side. Firefighters then rescued the woman, whose injuries they say are non-life threatening.

She was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Bruce K Smalls was closed for about 20 minutes while crews helped the driver.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 60 motor vehicle accidents in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.