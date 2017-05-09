Lowery, Best found guilty in death of Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ladson O'Connor

A jury in Cochran, GA has found James Lowery and Dixie Best guilty in the death of Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ladson O'Connor.

O'Connor was killed after he wrecked his truck during a high-speed chase.

Lowery was found guilty of seven counts, including felony murder. Best was found guilty of three counts including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a state trooper.

Best has been sentenced to 15 years, with five to serve in prison and 10 to serve on probation. Lowery has been sentenced to life in prison with 85 years concurrent.

