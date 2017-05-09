Women building Habitat home for Savannah mom, son

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are helping make one woman's dreams come true for Mother's Day.

The mostly female crew is working on a home on West 40th Street for National Women Build Week. More than 75 volunteers are helping put the once blighted home back together for Lajuana Hendrix and her eight-year-old son. Toni Powell with the Coast Guard says it's nice to get out of the office and get her hands dirty for a good cause.

"It absolutely means a lot, knowing that we are from the military. In the military, we travel around a lot and see different communities so it's nice to fit into a community that you're not originally from," said Powell, Yeoman 1st Class, U.S. Coast Guard.

They'll continue to work on the home with hopes of getting the mom and her son moved in by the summer.

