PAST STORIES: Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ladson O'Connor killed duri - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

PAST STORIES: Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ladson O'Connor killed during high-speed chase

By Nic Bell, Digital Content Director
Connect

READ BELOW: All of our past stories about Montgomery Co. Sheriff Ladson O'Connor's death during a high-speed chase and subsequent trials of the suspects involved. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly