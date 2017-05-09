Burton Fire District Captain celebrates 80th birthday

The Burton Fire District is celebrating the birthday of Fire Captain Ralph Neiderhiser, who is turning 80-years-old.

Captain Neiderhiser has been working in the fire service for over 65 years. He worked at Sea Pines Fire Department before it merged into the Sea Pines/Hilton Head Fire Department. That eventually turned into Hilton Head Fire Department.

Captain Neiderhiser has been working in Burton since 2005. He no longer fights fires, but he is the department’s maintenance officer. He is responsible for keeping the department’s five front line fire apparatus on the road, the reserve apparatus, administrative vehicles and other motorized equipment. Captain Neiderhiser must stay trained and up to date on all the newest technology.

He helps to keep the district’s maintenance costs low and fire apparatus is always ready to go on his watch. He remains on call 24 hours a day and has assisted in early morning fires when equipment repair is needed.

“I cannot say enough about Ralph and what he brings to the Burton Fire District,” stated Burton Fire Chief Harry Rountree. “Our department responded to 3,252 emergencies last year and on track to exceed that in 2017. That is a lot of wear and tear on our equipment and we certainly couldn’t do it without Ralph keeping everything ready and staying abreast of all the changes.”

We, of course, would like to wish Captain Ralph Neiderhiser a very happy birthday!

