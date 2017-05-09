One week improv camp for 3-12 graders in Savannah

Savannah Stage Company is offering the B.I.G. Improv Camp to the young Savannahians for a second year.

It's 'B for bravery, I for imagination and G for growth.' These are the tools the camp will work to sharpen throughout the week.

The one-week improv intensive is available the week of June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for rising 3-12 graders with a performance on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

Cost is $175, or pay what you can; options available.

The camp will be held at the Space Station at Starlandia at 2436 Bull Street in Savannah.



Register online here or by phone at 912.421.9484.

For questions, email Education Director Lexi Ambrose at education@savannahstagecompany.com.

