Businesses continue tornado cleanup in Garden City

Preliminary reports suggest the tornado touched down near the intersection of Seaboard Coastline Drive and Telfair Junction Roads. At this location, we have reports of snapped trees and blown over tractor trailers with minor wind damage to some of the skirts of mobile office trailers.More >>
The long road to cleaning up and getting back to normal is well underway in Garden city. In the meantime, the Red Cross is stepping up to help victims.More >>
The PGA Tour is down south to what some call “The 5th major" at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, FL.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has received three awards for a training program that helps officers de-escalate situations that could otherwise go wrong.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speeds on State Route 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily starting Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested former Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson after he was accused of sexual assaulting a student.More >>
A convenience center in Beaufort County is getting a new accessory.More >>
