Businesses continue tornado cleanup in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, GA

An update to the cleanup after a tornado touched down in Garden City last week.

Local businesses are well underway in their process of cleaning up and making repairs after the storm caused some major damage. We caught up with a few employees and they say it could take some time before everything is back to normal.

"It was back up to normal, but I would say not that normal," said Dixit Patel, cashier, 80 Quick Shop.

"It could take a few months to actually get back full swing," said Bob Mort, Manager, SOS Tire.

The National Weather Service did confirm that a high grade EF-1 tornado touched down in Garden City on last Thursday.

