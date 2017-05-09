Businesses continue tornado cleanup in Garden City

The long road to cleaning up and getting back to normal is well underway in Garden city. In the meantime, the Red Cross is stepping up to help victims.

The long road to cleaning up and getting back to normal is well underway in Garden city. In the meantime, the Red Cross is stepping up to help victims.

Red Cross stepping in to help victims of tornado in Garden City

Red Cross stepping in to help victims of tornado in Garden City

Preliminary reports suggest the tornado touched down near the intersection of Seaboard Coastline Drive and Telfair Junction Roads. At this location, we have reports of snapped trees and blown over tractor trailers with minor wind damage to some of the skirts of mobile office trailers.

Preliminary reports suggest the tornado touched down near the intersection of Seaboard Coastline Drive and Telfair Junction Roads. At this location, we have reports of snapped trees and blown over tractor trailers with minor wind damage to some of the skirts of mobile office trailers.

An update to the cleanup after a tornado touched down in Garden City last week.

Local businesses are well underway in their process of cleaning up and making repairs after the storm caused some major damage. We caught up with a few employees and they say it could take some time before everything is back to normal.

"It was back up to normal, but I would say not that normal," said Dixit Patel, cashier, 80 Quick Shop.

"It could take a few months to actually get back full swing," said Bob Mort, Manager, SOS Tire.

The National Weather Service did confirm that a high grade EF-1 tornado touched down in Garden City on last Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.