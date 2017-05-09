Beaufort County keeping eye on dump sites

A convenience center in Beaufort County is getting a new accessory.

Only three municipalities in the county have curbside trash pickup, so convenience centers help everyone else dispose of their garbage. There are 11 in the county where residents can dump their household trash, but recently, several people have broken the rules, prompting the county to put up surveillance cameras to keep an eye on who’s coming and going.

The convenience centers see a total of about 150,000 visitors each month. Residents can get rid of anything from their kitchen trash to old furniture. The centers are designed to accommodate residential trash only, but the county is starting to see issues with buildup because of who’s doing the dumping, like businesses and contractors. The new cameras will be able to track the date, time, and vehicle used.

“It’s costing all of us taxpayers’ money to haul and dispose of this material that should be a part of their costs of doing business. Second, we’re filling up these containers with large quantities of material, and say a homeowner brings a small amount of materials and the container is full…we’re having difficulty keeping up,” said James Minor.

There are several consequences for anyone caught using the facility illegally, ranging from mandatory community service to a $1000 fine and confiscation of that vehicle.

