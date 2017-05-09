Good News: Effingham family adopts 7 siblings

Going to the courthouse, can be a scary place, going before a judge even scarier.

But today it was all smiles for an Effingham County family, which became much bigger.

“We are going to the Courthouse in Springfield, Georgia, and we are going to adopt our super seven.”



Today's the day, that 7 related siblings, 4 girls and 3 boys, who have been in the Georgia foster system for over 3 years, will officially join Josh and Jessaka Clark's family in Effingham County.



“We had the opportunity to give the kids a loving home to be a part of and have value when we met the seven, the super 7 and important to keep them together,” said



The smiles on their faces say everything. Today, the Super Seven become the great eight, joining the Clark's only biological child, 3-year old Noah.



“He told me on the first date that he wanted 10 kids, and wanted most of them to be adopted so we are almost there in his eyes, we knew that is what we were going to be what we did, too many kids without families out there,” said Jessaka Clark.



For Jessaka Clark adopting was easy, in fact it's what she grew up with.



“My parents were foster parents for most of my life, then parents at a children's house, so we always had 10-12 children in the house,” said Jessaka Clark.



But to go from 1 child to a family of 8?



“That wasn't hard, just because of my background, the hardest part was going from a 3-year-old to a 14-year-old and not knowing how to deal with teenagers. That was challenging and school. That part was crazy, that was the craziest part,” said Jessaka Clark.



“ I think it's really important for people to know there really are hundreds of kids in our local communities that don't have families and if people are able to do it, they should,” said



13,000 children in Foster Care in Georgia, now minus 7. An Overwhelming feeling for all the Clark's, who have opened up their hearts and creating their own family tree.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.