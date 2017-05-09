SCMPD's de-escalation program receives 3 awards

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has received three awards for a training program that helps officers de-escalate situations that could otherwise go wrong.

The department was recognized Tuesday by the National Alliance on Mental Illness for its Crisis Intervention Team training program. Chief Jack Lumpkin says the training is key to the success of the department, and he's glad officers are learning those skills at the beginning of their career.

"Early on in an officer's career, they're very much like sponges, soaking up all the knowledge. The best time to influence them to be true professionals is during the patrol school and early training," said Chief Lumpkin.

The Crisis Intervention Team specializes in connecting with and assisting people in the community who may have mental health illnesses or issues.

