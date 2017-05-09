SCMPD's de-escalation program receives 3 awards

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested former Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson after he was accused of sexual assaulting a student.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested former Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson after he was accused of sexual assaulting a student.More >>
The PGA Tour is down south to what some call “The 5th major" at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, FL.More >>
The PGA Tour is down south to what some call “The 5th major" at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, FL.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has received three awards for a training program that helps officers de-escalate situations that could otherwise go wrong.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has received three awards for a training program that helps officers de-escalate situations that could otherwise go wrong.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speeds on State Route 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily starting Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speeds on State Route 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily starting Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12.More >>
A convenience center in Beaufort County is getting a new accessory.More >>
A convenience center in Beaufort County is getting a new accessory.More >>