Remembering SSG Jason Dahlke at the Energy Adventure Challenge

On Saturday, May 30, 2009, Jason Dahlke and his teammate entered and won the inaugural Energy Adventure Challenge at Ft. McAllister Historic Park in Richmond Hill.

Several months later, Jason was killed in Afghanistan while serving our country. In his honor, the event has now been renamed The Staff Sgt. Jason Dahlke Memorial Energy Adventure Challenge.

The race will be held Saturday, May 13 at Hunter Army Airfield, Lotts Island. Enter via the Rio Gate.

There is both a two-hour and a four-hour race to choose from. Compass skills are required. Two person team format (Co-ed, All Male, All Female).

For more information contact David Ackerman at david@energy-oasis.com, 912.224.5813, or register here.

