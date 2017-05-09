GDOT warns of lane closures on 204 near King George Boulevard

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speeds on State Route 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily starting Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12.

The lane closures are necessary for the completion of for multiple construction operations.

All construction is weather permitted.

