GDOT warns of lane closures on 204 near King George Boulevard - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GDOT warns of lane closures on 204 near King George Boulevard

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of lane closures with reduced speeds on State Route 204 between Pine Grove Road and King George Boulevard in Chatham County, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily starting Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12. 

The lane closures are necessary for the completion of  for multiple construction operations. 

All construction is weather permitted. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly