BCSO investigating shooting on Vanita Drive in Burton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night around 9:40 p.m., on Vanita Drive in Burton.

Deputies responded to the location to find a wounded man. They secured the scene while other deputies responded to Donaldson Camp Road a short distance away, to meet with the other subject involved in the shooting. That person was one of the people who initially called 911.

EMS responded to Vanita Drive and treated the victim for a gunshot wound to the neck, then transported him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where the decision was made to fly him to the Medical University of South Carolina for additional treatment.

Deputies and investigators met with potential witnesses on Vanita Drive. When deputies met with the other man involved on Donaldson Camp Road, he told them that he'd left the scene and drove to safety in order to dial 911. The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered from his vehicle at that time. He too was treated by EMS and transported to Beaufort Memorial for head lacerations he sustained during the physical encounter with the man who was ultimately shot.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident. No charges have been made as of yet, and there is no update on the condition of the man who was shot. The other man has been treated and released.

Additional information will be released when available. Stay with WTOC for those updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Adam Disbrow at 843.255.3407, or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

