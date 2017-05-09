Chatham County inmate charged with 2011 murder in Savannah

A current inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center has been charged with murder for a 2011 shooting in Savannah.

Yashua Mincey, 23, was booked into jail in March on a probation violation and charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in an unrelated case. He is now charged with the murder of 32-year-old James L. Griffin in July 2011.

Griffin was found suffering from a gunshot wound and slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 1700 block of LeGrand Street on July 6, 2011. Griffin died soon after at the hospital.

Mincey was in custody when he was served the warrant Tuesday for murder.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.