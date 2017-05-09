SCMPD arrest man for falsely reporting armed robbery on DeRenne Ave.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Robbery Unit detectives have arrested Marcus McGhee, 36, on Monday for falsely reporting an armed robbery.

A little after 4 p.m. on Apr. 28 officers responded to the intersection of Bull and West 58th streets for a call of an alleged armed robbery. McGhee reported to officers that he had been robbed while he was at an ATM on DeRenne Avenue.

Investigators later found McGhee's claims to be false.

"This is something we take very seriously," said Criminal Investigations Division Commander Major Richard Zapal, SCMPD. "Instead of chasing false leads, investigators could be utilizing their finite and valuable time solving real crimes that have been perpetrated against actual victims. If someone makes a false report of a robbery, we will make every effort to arrest and prosecute them."

McGhee turned himself into police on Monday, May 8, and is being charged with false report of a crime.

