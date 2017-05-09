Alma PD make multiple drug arrests

The Alma Police Department and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a search warrant on a home at 416 East 6th Street in Alma on Tuesday morning.

They arrested Travis Dewayne Smith, Sr., 47, for two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of possession of schedule IV controlled substance. Smith was on parole for an unrelated offense.

Travis Smith, Jr., 19, was arrested for a probation violation.

On Tuesday afternoon, the alma Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on South Pierce Street for a seat belt violation.

Christopher White, 27, was arrested for four counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute and four counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Officers report that they seized 160 Xanax tablets of different strengths, an assortment of Amphetamines with varying strengths, Hydrocodone, Methadone and over $700 in cash.

