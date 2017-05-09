2017 Community Grant recipients by the Downtown Neighborhood Association

The Downtown Neighborhood Association of Savannah announced the community grant recipients for 2017 on Tuesday evening.

This happened during the organization's annual meeting and spring picnic at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

The grant money comes from the Holiday Tour of Homes event held each year.

A few of the organizations awarded Tuesday include Urban Hope, Savannah Bicycle Campaign and the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

“Every year, we get a lot of people that apply for the grants and we're happy to have many, many people that we can actually give the grants to,” said Downtown Neighborhood Association President Melinda Allen.

"We're just thrilled to get this kind of support and the folks that are recognizing how important it is to do. With this funding, we're going to be able to provide swimming lessons for our summer camp kids,” said Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Vincent Del Monte.

Below is the list of all of this year's grant winners:

Friends of Massie $500.00

SCMPD Explorer Post 290 $700.00

CNU Savannah & CNU 26 $1,000.00

United Ministries of Savannah $1,000.00

Union Mission, Inc. $1,200.00

Savannah Bicycle Campaign $1,500.00

Deep Center $2,000.00

Helping Hands of Savannah $2,000.00

Horizons Savannah $2,000.00

Loop It Up Savannah Inc. $2,500.00

Savannah Tree Foundation $2,800.00

Savannah Children’s Choir $3,000.00

Urban Hope Inc. $3,000.00

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club $5,250.00

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.