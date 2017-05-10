City holding Savannah parking matters drop-in session Wednesday

The City of Savannah Mobility & Parking Services Department will hold a parking matters drop-in session to answer questions and provide information on the new parking plans ahead of council meetings this week.

The session will be May 10 from 6 p.m. until 8.pm at the Savannah Civic Center.

For more information, contact the Mobility & Parking Services Department at 912. 651.6470.

