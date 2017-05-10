Public meeting being held to discuss Chatham County's Floodplain Management Plan

Chatham County is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, May 10 to discuss the county's Floodplain Management Plan.

This is a requirement to maintain eligibility for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program funding and Community Rating System insurance discounts.

Participating individuals and organizations will be asked to share their thoughts on Chatham County's flood hazard risks. The information will be used to develop the hazard identification and risk assessment portion of the plan.

The city of Savannah website shows that FEMA officials previously prepared a coastal flood study to update Flood Insurance Rate Maps for communities in coastal Chatham County.

Developing a floodplain management plan will help area residents understand and reduce the risk of flooding, know how future floods may affect them and if specific flood insurance and building requirements apply to their property.

Wednesday’s public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 761 Wheaton Street, Room 1009C.

