Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden speaks at Good Scout Luncheon

The Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America received a special treat at this year’s Good Scout Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency on Wednesday in Savannah.

The featured guest speaker at the 2017 event was College Football Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden. The now retired Bowden is best known for coaching the Florida State Seminoles.

For more than 30 years, Bobby Bowden patrolled the sidelines at Florida State University, becoming the second winningest coach in history.

Coach Bowden says he is a longtime supporter of Scouting. Having coached young men in seven decades, he became the second-winningest coach in major college football history. Bowden guided FSU to more than 300 victories, two national championships, and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles. His teams finished in the top five in the country in 14 straight seasons. He led the Seminoles to Bowl Games in 28 consecutive seasons during his 34-year tenure.

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

For more than three decades former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden was busy molding young men on the football field. Wednesday, that mission rolls on and brings him to Savannah to help an even younger generation.

"All you got to do is what's right, just do what's right. Set an example. You know, people will learn more watching your life,” Bowden said.

A few simple words that will encourage others to make a big difference. Bowden has been a long-time advocate for Boy Scouts of American and Wednesday he urged the organization to be more influential than ever.

"It's about ten times more important than it was 50 years ago. Because there is a need now for somebody because there is a need to help educate our young boys coming up,” he said.

Bowden, a man that has had a lasting impression on world class athletes says it's more important now than ever to be a role model because the idea of family is becoming such a rarity.

"Because of the breakup of the American families. My last five, six or seven years at Florida State there would be seventy percent of my boys didn't have a daddy or didn't know where he was. They need a dad,” said Bowden.

Coach Bowden seems to have taken a liking to our city. He was here earlier this month in Savannah to do work for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Since his last season in 2009, the game and the paycheck for coaches has changed.

It's no secret that University of Alabama Coach Nick Saban is the active king in the realm of college football. With the new contract extension, he just signed, he remains the highest paid coach in the nation for that job. His new deal locks him in, in Tuscaloosa through 2025 and is worth at least $65 million.

In Bobby Bowden's tenure at FSU, those numbers were a pipe dream. His last season in Tallahassee, he took home just under $2.5 million, for a coach that lead the ‘Noles to more than 300 wins and two national championships.

Looking back, it seems FSU's leading man was over productive and under compensated. So today we pose the question is a guy like Saban, worth it?

"A lot of people will say well, it's out of line but it's according to what they are bringing in. I'll tell you what, Saban did the last few years that Alabama, OK, they are trying to give him seven million dollars? Well, he brought in fifty million. He is worth every penny of it and a lot of the other coaches very much the same way,” said Bowden.

The structure of Saban's deal has him making $11.25 million this season alone.

