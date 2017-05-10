Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden to speak at Good Scout Luncheon

The Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America will get a special treat at this year’s Good Scout Luncheon that's being held on Wednesday, May 10 in Savannah.

The featured guest speaker at the 2017 event will be Hall of Fame football Coach Bobby Bowden. The now retired Bowden is best known for coaching the Florida State Seminoles.

Coach Bowden says he is a longtime supporter of Scouting. Having coached young men in seven decades, he became the second-winningest coach in major college football history. Bowden guided Florida State University to more than three hundred victories, two national championships, and twelve Atlantic Coast Conference titles. His teams finished in the top five in the country in 14 straight seasons. He led the Seminoles to Bowl Games in 28 consecutive seasons during his 34-year tenure.

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Wednesday's luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Savannah. For more information or to register, visit www.coastalgeorgiabsa.org.

