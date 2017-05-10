Bulloch County firefighters deploy to help battle West Mims wildfire

The Bulloch County Fire chief with volunteers as they prepared to deploy Tuesday night to help fight the West Mims wildfire. (Source: WTOC)

More fire officials from the area are headed down south to help with the West Mims wildfire.

Firefighters from Bulloch County left Tuesday night for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Fire officials with Pooler, Garden City, Savannah, Hazlehurst, Tattnall County, Jeff Davis County and Vidalia have recently deployed crews and equipment to help battle the massive blaze.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.