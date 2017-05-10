Goodwill hosting Job Fair Extravaganza Wednesday in several locations

Goodwill of Southeast Georgia will be hosting a region-wide job fair as they celebrate Goodwill Industries Week.

The Job Fair Extravaganza will take place at five locations on Wednesday, May 10, all from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The job fair in Savannah will be held at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center,

In Brunswick, Jesup, Stateboro and Waycross, the job fairs will be held at the Goodwill Job Connection Centers in those areas.

