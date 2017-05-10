Coastal Middle School taking part in Google 'Online Safety Roadshow'

The web connects us and allows us to share in ways that have never been possible before.

Now, we have access to a plethora of information and the ability to reach friends near and far with just a click.

For that reason, Google has created "The Online Safety Roadshow” to educate students on how to protect themselves while online, and students at Coastal Middle School in Savannah will be taking part on Wednesday.

In today's world, internet safety is crucial. With more and more reasons to be online, there is also a growing number of potential threats awaiting users, particularly younger ones.

This program teaches middle school students how to be smart about the content they share and consume on the Internet by focusing on important skills, like how to create a safe and memorable password and identify phishing scams.

"The thing is, when things go up online, they don't come down and they can follow you the rest of your life. So, we want to make sure that students understand as early as possible that the things they do have ramifications and they need to be safe and think before they post anything online," said Patrick Lenihan, Google spokesman.

Rep. Buddy Carter will participate in Wednesday’s event at Coastal Middle and provide remarks.

In relation to Google’s online safety event, some results of a recent study might be eye-opening for parents. Cyber experts say awareness about internet safety is very low among school-aged children.

The study found roughly one in five children between the ages of 12 and 15 believe information found in search engines like Yahoo!, Google or Bing, must be true. And many of the kids in the study said they also turn to YouTube for truthful information.

Experts say this opens them up to fraudsters, child predators, and getting incorrect answers for tests and homework assignments.

So, parents start talking to your kids now and show them how to use the internet the right way.

