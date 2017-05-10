Overturned semi blocking WB lanes of Jimmy Deloach Pkwy at Hwy 2 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Overturned semi blocking WB lanes of Jimmy Deloach Pkwy at Hwy 21 in Port Wentworth

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

A semi has overturned on Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highway 21.

Port Wentworth Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Jimmy Deloach just past the Sonny Dixon Interchange (Hwy 21) when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned.

An officer said speed more than likely played a factor.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The westbound lanes of Jimmy Deloach are shut down at this time while crews work to remove the wreckage. Use caution in the area. There is no word yet on when the scene should be cleared.

Port Wentworth Police and Fire, Southside Fire/EMS, and the Georgia State Patrol all responded.

