Overturned semi blocking WB lanes of Jimmy Deloach Pkwy at Hwy 21 in Port Wentworth

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Google has created "The Online Safety Roadshow” to educate students on how to protect themselves while online.More >>
Goodwill of Southeast Georgia will be hosting a region-wide job fair on Wednesday, May 10 as they celebrate Goodwill Industries Week.More >>
Firefighters from Bulloch County left Tuesday night for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week continues through Saturday, May, 13. Wednesday’s task, “Secure an insurance checkup.”More >>
The Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America will get a special treat at this year’s Good Scout Luncheon.More >>
