Fashion and fun to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Army Community Service, Ft. Stewart/Hunter AAF will honor military spouses on May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 3rd ID Museum.

The 3rd ID Jazz Ensemble will be providing music.

This is a way to celebrate military spouses and the significant contributions and support they give to soldiers. The program will conclude with a fashion show to answer questions of what to wear to a military function, showcasing Active Duty, Retiree and Gold Star Spouses throughout the community.

For more information, call 912.767.1257/4047.

