Authorities confronted by man wielding 2 machetes during search warrant at Garden City drug house

Six people were detained during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Salt Creek Road in Garden City.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the SCMPD SWAT team and Garden City Police Department, executed a “no knock” search warrant at 5 Salt Creek Road in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

CNT launched an investigation after receiving several complaints and tips in reference to methamphetamine sales, as well as possible manufacturing of the narcotic.

After several weeks of investigating, a warrant was executed at the address. During that time, officials say SCMPD SWAT came into contact with a combative subject who actively confronted them armed with two machetes. SWAT members were able to subdue the suspect, identified as Ricky Davis.

There were no serious injuries to the suspect or the officers involved.

SWAT detained a total of six subjects at the residence and agents located several smoking devices, baggies, scales, and methamphetamine inside the home.

Those inside the residence at the time of the warrant were Ashleigh Humphries, Stephon White, John Brewer, Ricky Davis and Shiobhan Lynch. All were charged with possession of controlled substance (Meth) and possession of drug related object.

Officials say further investigation revealed John Brewer had an active parole warrant, Ricky Davis had an active warrant for Probation Violation from Bibb County, and Shiobhan Lynch had an active warrant for possession of marijuana from CNT. Davis also received additional charges from Garden City PD for aggravated assault on LEO, felony obstruction and possession of knife during the commission of a crime.

