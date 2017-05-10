Authorities confronted by man wielding 2 machetes during search warrant at Garden City drug house

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.More >>
Six people were detained during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Salt Creek Road in Garden City.More >>
Six people were detained during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Salt Creek Road in Garden City.More >>
Google has created "The Online Safety Roadshow” to educate students on how to protect themselves while online.More >>
Google has created "The Online Safety Roadshow” to educate students on how to protect themselves while online.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week continues through Saturday, May, 13. Wednesday’s task, “Secure an insurance checkup.”More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week continues through Saturday, May, 13. Wednesday’s task, “Secure an insurance checkup.”More >>
Goodwill of Southeast Georgia will be hosting a region-wide job fair on Wednesday, May 10 as they celebrate Goodwill Industries Week.More >>
Goodwill of Southeast Georgia will be hosting a region-wide job fair on Wednesday, May 10 as they celebrate Goodwill Industries Week.More >>