Most Wanted- May 10, 2017

Thanks to your tips, CrimeStoppers has helped police get dozens of suspects off our streets and behind bars.

Any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, can be a big help when it comes to solving a crime or finding a wanted suspect.

Here are this week’s most wanted:

Phillip Edward’s Junior is a registered sex offender, but he has also been charged in the past with trafficking cocaine, making terroristic threats, and battery. He is 32, 5’7”, and 165 lbs.

Scott Hunt is wanted on a Superior Court pickup order. He has previously been charged with multiple controlled substance violations, financial transaction card fraud, and a hit and run. He is 29, 6’0”, 150 lbs, with brown hair.

And Metro police are looking for Patrick West. West is wanted for domestic battery. He is 28, 5’7”, and 140 lbs. He has previously been arrested for simple assault, battery, and theft by taking.

If you have information these suspects or any other fugitives, you can call CrimeStoppers anytime 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your

name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

