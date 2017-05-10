2 suspects behind bars after BCSO discovers stolen vehicle on HHI

Two suspects are behind bars after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island, Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the gold Acura, and when he ran the license plate through the National Crime Information Center, he learned that the car was stolen out of Georgia. When the officer approached the vehicle, the two occupants got away heading east out of the parking lot. One of the male suspects was found in a parking lot east of Hatton Place near Indigo Run Plantation and was arrested. A K9 unit conducted a search for the other suspect, who was arrested in the backyard of a home on Doral Court, around 2 p.m.

More information will be released as soon as it is confirmed.

