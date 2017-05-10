Omni Hotel could be on its way to Hutchinson Island

The Trade and Convention Center Board met on Wednesday for its monthly meeting, and board members said a new Omni Hotel may be on its way to Hutchinson Island.

It’s about a $250 million project to expand the Convention Center by adding an Omni Hotel along the river, an extra ballroom, expanding the exhibit hall and extra meeting space, allowing two conventions simultaneously.

The board went to the governor asking for and secured a request for money for this project. They will be asking for that money in the next legislative session

“It’s what we will be, our legislative delegation and city and county governments to try and put a package together to determine how we would fund this expansion," said Mark Smith.

Depending on how much they get from the state, they may also try to get money locally with hopes of breaking ground in the second quarter of 2018. Smith said the operating deficits of building have been paid for by the hotel-motel tax so far, not costing taxpayers any money.

"It’s now time to take the next step and plan for the future and plan for all of this hotel growth that's being built along the Savannah River so that we can create more jobs and have a greater economic impact in Chatham County," Smith said.

The board still has a little way to go to get this all together. The board’s next meeting is June 14.

