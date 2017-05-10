Chatham Pkwy. near Chatham Center Dr. slowed after officer-involved accident

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Chatham Parkway is slowed near Chatham Center Drive after an accident involving a Georgia State Trooper.

Not much information is known at this time, but please avoid the area.

According to witnesses, one person was taken into custody. Eyewitnesses said the accident was the result of a police pursuit that ended on Chatham Parkway.

Our Sean Evans is on the scene working to gather more information and we'll have that coming up on THE News at 4 p.m.

