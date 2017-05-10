City of Savannah to soon implement downtown parking changes

If you live, work, or play at all in downtown Savannah, you will be impacted by the recommendations for a two-year Parking Matters study.

For the first time in decades, the city is looking to seriously shake up the parking model for downtown, and Wednesday night is your chance to give feedback and voice your opinion. We spoke to city officials about why they want your input and what could be coming in the very near future.

The City of Savannah's Director of Parking and Mobility says his office wants less responsibility when it comes to how you park.

"It is not my job anymore to tell you how long to park. You park as long as you want, as long as you pay for it," said Sean Brandon, City of Savannah Mobility and Parking.

If all goes according to plan, the city will implement the new recommendations from the study. Alderman Bill Durrence says the current model needs to change.

"We've got something like 20 different levels of paid parking downtown; 15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours, five hours, 10 hours..., said Alderman Durrence, 2nd District.

"Three hours, $1 per hour, 30 cent zone, 50 cent zone; some of these things change not only block to block but on the same block. This is the source of everyone's frustration," Brandon said.

Here's the recommendation:

"Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. through 8 p.m," Brandon said.

With the new mobile app in the works, running to your car to pay the meter will be a thing of the past. In the Parking Matters survey of approximately 3,000 people, this was the most important factor.

"The ease of finding a space, and 'I don't want to have to go back to my car to apply more time," said Brandon.

Alderman Durrence says there's been plenty of backlash to the proposal already, which is why it's crucial for anyone and everyone to show up at the meeting Wednesday night.

"I think it's important for people to come and know what you're talking about. If you want to complain, that's fine, but know why we're doing things we way we're doing them," Alderman Durrence said.

Brandon says your input could have a bigger impact than you may think.

"This plan is ultimately not written in time. It is designed to be able to change over time."

