Businesses, employees react to proposed parking changes in Downtown Savannah

Downtown businesses, residents and visitors are starting to comment on the proposed changes to Savannah's Downtown parking situation.

Despite the city's downtown parking study leaning more towards extended meter hours, not everyone is on board with the extra hours, and when it comes to the costs of these meters, employees are worried about that possible price hike recommended in this study.

Right now parking fees and length are determined by the location of the parking spot, so the more desirable the area the shorter you can stay in that spot and the longer you'll have to pay. These new recommendations suggest increasing that rate to $2 an hour for an unlimited time at that meter and putting a time limit on free parking.

But for businesses like the Golden Realm on Bay Street, those lengthy cheap meters are ideal for both customers and employees. One worker said she comes to work an hour early just to find a spot.

"I think it's going to hurt businesses downtown," said Kim Layne. "You're going to have your employees pay to park because we have no choice. The tourists don't like to pay already. They complain about having to come downtown and pay to shop at the same time. They understand generating money for the city but they appreciate it the free parking on the weekends."

And employees have mixed feelings about a proposed employee parking facility. Some are concerned that getting off late hours and walking to the garage could make them a target.

