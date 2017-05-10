Town of Bluffton reallocates $25K to mulit-million dollar May River Streetscape Project

In the Lowcountry, the Town of Bluffton is working on a major streetscape project that is currently under construction in the Historic District.

In Old Town Bluffton, construction is underway for the final phase of the multi-million dollar May River Streetscape Project.

Last night, the Town of Bluffton passed a budget amendment to reallocate $25,000 in funding sources for the nearly $4.5 million project.

The town estimates that approximately $2.8 million will by next month. The remaining cost will come from the budget for the next fiscal year.

Running from Pin Oak Street to Jennifer Court, it’s a 2,800-foot project. The road will be widened, accommodating 30 new parking spaces along the street.

It will also be outfitted with sidewalks, streetlights, curbs, gutters, and landscaping. Also, keeping the area in mind, that town will be implementing a story sewer system with a water quality device to separate storm water before it enters the May River.

The town’s engineering department estimates that roadway construction will be completed this October.

“It’s going to finally come to completion. It’s a tough project when you’re upgrading a road, so I know a lot of people have had to have a lot of patience through all our phases. But I think everyone is just waiting on that, just the completion of the streetscape,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

Town officials do want to remind drivers to watch for speed and lane changes happening along this road over the next two to three months as construction continues. They also have those electronic message boards that are posted along the road to signify those changes as they occur.

