Military has large economic impact in Savannah

Members of the Downtown Business Association learned about the economic impact of the military in Savannah on Wednesday.

The Garrison Commander at Hunter Army Airfield, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Squires, was a guest speaker at the event. He says the local economic impact is huge, but oftentimes, people don't realize it.

"So between the two installations, it's probably about 25,000 active duty service members and overall economic impact is right around $5 billion. So, big, big impact; number one employer in Coastal Georgia. Hunter Army Airfield is the number two employer in Chatham County, so just a huge portion of the community," said LTC Michael Squires.

Lieutenant Colonel Squires says 75 percent of local service members and their families live off base.

