Good News: Lindsey's Place Fundraiser

The payoff of a school year's worth of effort arrived at Memorial Day School on Wednesday, and it came in the form of paying it forward.

Memorial's student council presented a check for $3,000 to Lindsey's Place Camp - money students raised during different fundraisers, from bake sales to dress down days. Lindsey's Place Camp is a local non-profit organization for children and young adults with special needs. The donation from Memorial will help provide opportunities for people with special needs to attend camp, gain new confidence, build self-esteem, and return home with wonderful memories.

"When we work together as a team, you can do anything. When you're working for something and you have a goal, you're going to try to go as high as you can and that's what we did. Every dollar that's on that check came from the heart. Our kids dug deep in their pockets and they were bringing in stuff and never wavered and never complained," said Sydney Sibert, Memorial Day Senior.

Lindsey's Place Camp offers weekend retreats, as well as three-day camps in the spring and fall.

