'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive' this weekend

This weekend, several food banks across the country are teaming up with the U.S. Postal Service to make donating and collecting food as easy as sending a letter.

It’s called the “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive”.

This Saturday, U.S. postal workers will be picking up more than just mail. You can leave bags and boxes of food donations out by your mailbox or bring them into the post office to be delivered to local food banks.

“It’s such a blessing to the non-profits because it helps us to restock our shelves every year. Especially during this time,” said Help of Beaufort Executive Director Steve Curless.

At Help of Beaufort, they say summer is their busy season when donations tend to be slow and families are in greater need with children out of school. This organization is a client-choice pantry, allowing folks in need to shop for their own groceries according to family size.

They are asking for donations of nonperishable food items to replenish their shelves.

“Mac-n-cheese, spaghetti and sauce, soups. We run out of soups a lot, and that’s filling for some of the people. You know, whatever you like, probably we would enjoy putting on our shelves,” said Volunteer and Pantry Chair Ellen Degray.

Shelves that serve as a lifeline for people in need in the community.

“You may not actually physically see where your food goes, but I can tell you that this family is very grateful,” said Department of Disabilities Case Manager Tanisha Morris.

“All this food will go out to them and it will replenish their food banks, so just give. Please. Whether it’s a couple cans or whether it’s several bags, just give,” said Curless.

Contact information for Help of Beaufort is listed below:

HELP House

1910 Baggett Street,

PO Box 472

Beaufort, SC. 29901

(843) 524-1223

(843) 252-2701

http://www.helpofbeaufort.org/

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.