President's Reception & Pinning Ceremony held for Spring '17 graduates of SSU

The 2017 President's Reception and Pinning Ceremony was held Wednesday night at Savannah State University.

Hundreds of students, in a long-standing tradition, are pinned by SSU alumni.

This Saturday, 400 people will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

"Just to be an alumna of Savannah State University means the world. I'm so grateful that I got to attend one of the best HBCU's in Georgia,” said Aybriel Beckham, a Spring ’17 graduate.

"You have to work harder, just as hard as the person who is graduating next to you, understanding that putting everything that this institution has taught you and being able to instill it appropriately will most certainly set you up for success,” said guest speaker, Lt. Kendall Duff.

Savannah State's 190th Commencement Ceremony is Saturday. Arena doors open at 7 a.m.

