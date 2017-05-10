SC Forestry Commission: Fire on Daufuskie Island contained

You may be smelling smoke in the Savannah/Hilton Head Island area but it's not from the West Mims Fire.

Crews have been battling a large fire on Daufuskie Island - between Tybee and Hilton Head - in Beaufort County.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission's wildfire activity map, the 54-acres fire was caused by someone smoking a cigarette and it is now contained.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission was on scene Wednesday helping to create a "fire break" around the perimeter of the fire. The State Forestry Commission is still helping local firefighters monitor the fire.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.