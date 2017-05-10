Komen Coastal Georgia planning for next year’s Race for the Cure

This year's Susan G. Komen Savannah Race for the Cure is over but the mission of Komen Coastal Georgia never ends.

In fact, they are already starting to plan next year's race.

We headed out to a volunteer orientation Wednesday night. Volunteers are so important to help this organization fight breast cancer.

The 2017 Race for the Cure raised close to $200,000. All of that money going research and giving local women free mammograms.

“We have folding t-shirts; you can do whatever you want. Whether it's a leadership position or something administrative like helping us to enter race registrations online, we really have jobs for everyone,” said Komen Coastal Georgia Mission Outreach Coordinator Julie Schwartz.

If you would like more information on how to get involved with volunteering for Komen Coastal Georgia, please click here.

